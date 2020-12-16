Middlesboro Independent Schools host food bank for students

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - With 1,400 holiday-themed boxes, each with 10 days’ worth of food, Middlesboro Independent Schools decided to give back to their students this holiday season.

Any student 18 and under in the Bell County area is eligible to receive a box at the Middlesboro High School.

“It’s been such a sad year for our kids and we’re trying to do things for them. We’re just trying to brighten up Christmas a little bit, hopefully, this will be something that will bring a little bit of happiness in their life.” Superintendent Waylon Allen said.

Allen says the food bank had a surprising turnout so far.

“It has really turned out to be, it’s big. We have had, I don’t know, we’ve had hundreds here this morning already and people volunteers everywhere. It’s just been a great thing.” Allen said.

One of the volunteers was High School Cafeteria Manager Colleen Woody and she says this food is vital for students.

“And we see it every day and it gives us a lot of joy and pride to know that we are taking it to kids who need it,” Woody said.

Allen says he has a message for everyone who has helped out with the food bank.

“I just want to say how proud I am and how thankful I am for the volunteers we’ve had and the donations from around town. It’s just been, we’re just so thankful for it, so thankful for it.” Allen said.

The food bank will last until Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Allen says anyone who cannot make it to the food bank can call in and have the food delivered to their address on Friday as long as it is within city limits.

