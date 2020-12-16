Local health departments reported new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and six deaths Wednesday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported five deaths. The deaths are an 80-year-old woman, a 90-year-old man and a 101-year-old woman from Perry County. A 75-year-old woman from Knott County and a 74-year-old man from Wolfe County also died. Perry County now has a total of 14 deaths, Knott County has 13 and Wolfe County has two. Knott County reported eight new cases bringing the total to 678 with 211 of those active. Lee County has nine new cases bringing the total to 343 with 130 of those active. In Leslie County, there are five new cases bringing the total to 395 with 179 of those active. Letcher County reported 22 new cases bringing the total to 704 with 306 of those active. There are three new cases in Owsley County bringing the total to 269 with 122 of those active. Perry County reported 18 new cases bringing the total to 1,256 with 485 of those active. There are nine new cases in Wolfe County bringing the total to 247 with 126 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s 30th death. Health officials also reported 22 new cases bringing the total to 1,585 with 168 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 38 new cases bringing the total to 1,967 with 390 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the total to 1,298.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 14 new cases in the community and 13 new cases in Landmark of Laurel Creek in Clay County bringing the total to 1,099 with 463 of those active. Jackson County has 11 new cases and three probable cases bringing the total to 468 with 128 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there is one new case and five probable cases bringing the total to 546 with 88 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 47 new cases bringing the total to 3,190 with 1,320 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 25 new cases with one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 1,624 with 242 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 590 with 96 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 1,610 with 204 of those active.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.