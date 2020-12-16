Advertisement

Ky. school superintendent suspended over blackface photo

Shively has apologized for the photo and said he is embracing the situation as an opportunity to learn and improve.
File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school board has suspended a superintendent after a photo of him in blackface surfaced on social media.

Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively must take 40 unpaid leave days for additional training, the school board decided last week after meeting for more than two hours on the issue, news outlets reported.

The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP had called for Shively’s resignation over the photo, which was originally taken at a Halloween party almost 20 years ago.

School Board Chairman Carl LeBuhn said officials agreed that the photo was offensive and its impact needed to be addressed. He said the board considered all options, but decided to allow Shively to remain in the position.

Shively has apologized for the photo and said he is embracing the situation as an opportunity to learn and improve.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as seven more hospitals receive vaccine shipments
A wintry mess arrives Wednesday for the mountains.
Wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center administers ‘dose of hope’ through COVID-19 vaccine
List of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the mountains

Latest News

The evaluation comes after new information from Gregory Bush's time in jail that makes experts...
Kroger shooter Gregory Bush sentenced to life in prison without parole
.
Woman claims she paid hundreds for a puppy she never got; BBB warns of scam
Although most of the family members have since recovered from their injuries, eight year old...
Cincinnatians helping Eastern Kentucky girl recovering from severe injuries sustained in fire
Frequent tech problems and shortened instruction have many eager to get back to the classroom....
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools
(MGN Image)
Winter Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix, snow possible for some today