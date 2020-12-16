KSP Post 9 alters ‘Shop With a Trooper’ to continue Christmas tradition

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers from across the Post 9 area gathered at Pikeville Walmart Tuesday for the agency’s annual “Shop With a Trooper” program. This year, however, their usual partners were unable to be a part of the event.

“Of course, we missed the traditional way of coming out and going shopping with the kids. That’s a great experience all around and I know everyone looks forward to it all year, and we knew how much does program means to the kids in the area and how much it means to us to be able to do it,” said Trooper Michael Coleman.

Trooper Coleman said canceling this year’s event was off the table because of what it means to the community and to the troopers who take part in it each year. So, they had to get creative.

“We understand that a lot of programs like this or other events have been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic and here at the state police, we refuse to let this event be one of those,” Coleman said.

Local Family Resources and Youth Service Centers compiled a list of 43 children, and around 30 troopers picked up names to shop for the kids’ Christmas wish lists. Those gifts, once purchased, were bagged and loaded onto a school bus provided by Pike County Schools District and taken to Fitzpatrick First Baptist Church in Floyd County.

“Church members volunteered to come in and wrap all the gifts for us and we’re going to go early next week to divide the gifts up and deliver them to the kids at their homes,” Coleman said.

Community partnerships and dedicated troopers, according to Coleman, are the reason the project was able to continue this year. Those partners include donors like Pop’s Chevrolet, Bella Sorella’s Boutique, the Pikeville Rotary Club, the local union out of Lexington, and individual donors from the community.

“A lot of work and a lot of time went into it, getting everything organized to make sure everything ran smoothly,” Coleman said. “But with everyone’s help and participation, we were able to pull off a successful year.”

He said it is all about making sure the children of Pike, Floyd, Martin, Magoffin, and Johnson counties have a Christmas to remember.

