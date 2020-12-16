Advertisement

Kroger shooter Gregory Bush sentenced to life in prison without parole

The evaluation comes after new information from Gregory Bush's time in jail that makes experts...
The evaluation comes after new information from Gregory Bush's time in jail that makes experts believe their prior ruling that he is mentally competent is incorrect.(WBKO)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who killed two Black people at a suburban grocery store in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Facing charges of murder, attempted murder and wanton endangerment, Gregory Bush pleaded guilty but mentally ill in connection to the 2018 shooting deaths of Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones at the Kroger store in Jeffersontown.

The “but mentally ill” piece of the plea means Bush will receive treatment and medication during his incarceration.

Bush walked into the Kroger store one afternoon in October 2018 and shot Stallard, who was shopping for school supplies with his young grandson. On his way out of the store, he shot Jones, who bled to death in the parking lot.

Minutes before the shootings, Bush was seen on surveillance video trying to break into a nearby church whose congregation is predominantly Black. Following the shootings, a witness told WAVE 3 News that Bush, who is white, at one point said, “Whites don’t kill whites.”

Bush was arrested nearby a short time later. He is still facing federal hate crime and gun charges.

The victims’ families filed a lawsuit against Kroger claiming the company allowed customers to carry guns in stores and made no effort to stop Bush from entering the store with a gun. Kroger has now asked customers to not openly carry guns in stores.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

