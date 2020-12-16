Advertisement

Jordan Dingle signs with the Kentucky Wildcats

The 6′5, 235-pound pass-catcher chose the Wildcats over Purdue, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Vanderbilt.
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the top-ranked prospects in the state of Kentucky has signed to play for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats.

Bowling Green’s Jordan Dingle made things official, as he will be the tight end of the future in Lexington.

According to 247 Sports, Dingle is the fourth-ranked player in the state and ranked inside the top 20 nationally at his position.

During the course of his high school career, Dingle caught 120 passes for 1,450 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has led Bowling Green in receiving the last three seasons. He has also made 40 tackles and 3 sacks on the defensive side of the ball.

Dingle and the Purples have one last game to play, as they will take on Owensboro Saturday, December 19, in the 5-A State Championship game.

