Advertisement

Heaven Hill Distillery undergoing $17.5 million expansion

The Bourbon Capital is getting some news legs; Heaven Hill Distillery is expanding its...
The Bourbon Capital is getting some news legs; Heaven Hill Distillery is expanding its footprint with a $17.5 million renovation in Bardstown.(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bourbon Capital is getting some news legs; Heaven Hill Distillery is expanding its footprint with a $17.5 million renovation in Bardstown.

The hope is that the renovation will bring an even better guest experience to those who adventure the Bourbon Trail.

“I have been a fan of bourbon for many, many years,” Eric Haftell, a visitor from out of state, told WAVE 3 News Tuesday.

Every five years, Haftell said he and his buddy hit the road to taste and experience the Bourbon Trail. The two jump in the car and make the trek from Pennsylvania just to experience Kentucky’s gold.

“Down there in Kentucky, they’re making the juice that’s so much better,” Haftell said, “nothing but fun, and it’s also educational.”

Haftell said Heaven Hill Distillery is always a stop on his tour and he’s impressed with the massive renovation happening there.

Heaven Hill Distillery’s Jeff Crowe is helping to oversee the project.

“You’re standing in a brand-new renovated retail space in our Bardstown Facility. You heard all the noise and construction outside. We are expanding,” Crowe said.

In the spring of 2021, a new restaurant and three new tasting rooms will be on the property. Once completed, the company hopes the new additions will further bring its rich bourbon history alive.

“For me Bourbon is American. It’s ours. It’s the one thing we own. It can’t be bourbon if it’s not from here,” Hastell said.

Currently, the facility is open for tastings. Patrons need book online in advance and practice social distancing once inside.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as seven more hospitals receive vaccine shipments
A wintry mess arrives Wednesday for the mountains.
Wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center administers ‘dose of hope’ through COVID-19 vaccine
List of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the mountains

Latest News

The evaluation comes after new information from Gregory Bush's time in jail that makes experts...
Kroger shooter Gregory Bush sentenced to life in prison without parole
.
Woman claims she paid hundreds for a puppy she never got; BBB warns of scam
Although most of the family members have since recovered from their injuries, eight year old...
Cincinnatians helping Eastern Kentucky girl recovering from severe injuries sustained in fire
Frequent tech problems and shortened instruction have many eager to get back to the classroom....
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools
(MGN Image)
Winter Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix, snow possible for some today