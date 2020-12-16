Heaven Hill Distillery undergoing $17.5 million expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bourbon Capital is getting some news legs; Heaven Hill Distillery is expanding its footprint with a $17.5 million renovation in Bardstown.

The hope is that the renovation will bring an even better guest experience to those who adventure the Bourbon Trail.

“I have been a fan of bourbon for many, many years,” Eric Haftell, a visitor from out of state, told WAVE 3 News Tuesday.

Every five years, Haftell said he and his buddy hit the road to taste and experience the Bourbon Trail. The two jump in the car and make the trek from Pennsylvania just to experience Kentucky’s gold.

“Down there in Kentucky, they’re making the juice that’s so much better,” Haftell said, “nothing but fun, and it’s also educational.”

Haftell said Heaven Hill Distillery is always a stop on his tour and he’s impressed with the massive renovation happening there.

Heaven Hill Distillery’s Jeff Crowe is helping to oversee the project.

“You’re standing in a brand-new renovated retail space in our Bardstown Facility. You heard all the noise and construction outside. We are expanding,” Crowe said.

In the spring of 2021, a new restaurant and three new tasting rooms will be on the property. Once completed, the company hopes the new additions will further bring its rich bourbon history alive.

“For me Bourbon is American. It’s ours. It’s the one thing we own. It can’t be bourbon if it’s not from here,” Hastell said.

Currently, the facility is open for tastings. Patrons need book online in advance and practice social distancing once inside.

