Harlan County man indicted on human trafficking charges

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office charged 65-year-old Jeffery Massengale with promoting human trafficking, harassment, and persistent felony offender.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Massengale in August. Massengale’s arrest was a result of a complaint that he approached two girls and attempted to entice them into his car with money.

Massengale was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set. The case is still under investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

