Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO/WYMT) - Earlier this week, Gov. Andy Beshear released new guidance for schools during the pandemic, and starting January 4th, the Healthy at School guidelines will be mandatory.

Earlier in the year the governor also released a color-coded chart system for schools to follow, and according to Beshear that color system will not be changing. However, the recommendations and requirements for each color zone will be.

“So the primary change here is that once a county reaches orange, we recommend that they begin a hybrid model of learning that decreases the volume, the number of individuals inside any school facility, knowing that if we can decrease that number, almost like capacity when we look at other businesses, that it’s safer, and it’s easier to get six feet in between individuals. So our recommendation on orange - and this hasn’t changed - is a hybrid or a remote learning model,” Gov. Beshear said. “The major change is when you hit red, and in red, are recommendations.”

Beshear said starting on January 4th, schools in red counties may begin in-person instruction again, however, it has to be done through a more aggressive hybrid model that would be used in orange, that way schools can continue to decrease the number of individuals that are going to be in a school building at any point in time.

Also, red counties will have several operational guidelines the schools must follow.

“First, every school must provide a meaningful virtual option to students whose families opt into it that cannot negatively impact the virtual students GPA, class rank, or other educational opportunity or recognition. We have had at least one instance of a school system that did not offer its AP classes virtually, meaning we had students that have pre-existing conditions that make COVID especially dangerous for them having to decide whether their class rank is going to be impacted. Or whether they were going to go into an environment they believed is unsafe to operate. In a red county with community transmission this high, we can’t require and we can’t allow students to have to make that choice,” added Gov. Beshear.

Other operational steps include accommodation to educators and employees who fall into the high-risk category, following all of the healthy at school guidelines, and continuing daily reporting to the state.

Although schools will be allowed to return to in-person instruction following Beshear’s guidelines on January 4th, the governor is recommending they wait until January 11th for in-person instruction to resume.

“This is a recommendation that schools do not return to in-person learning sooner than January 11th, 2021. Let me explain why that is. Normally you’d start back on the fourth, but the need to have 14 days, the cycle of the virus, between Christmas and New Year’s when we expect, and certainly Christmas, lots of individuals to get together. So we’re going to ask people to keep it small, which is another potential super spreader event. Now, this is not a mandate, but it is much safer to start your in-person instruction on the 11th than on the fourth.”