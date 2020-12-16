Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Non work-related out of state travel not recommended right now

(WNDU)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During his briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack issued new guidance about traveling out of state.

Officials now recommend not to travel across state lines unless it is work-related. This replaces the travel advisory list of states that have a positivity rate above 15%.

Leaders say if you do decide to leave the state for reasons other than your job, you are urged to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days when you return to Kentucky or follow CDC guidance for alternate options to shorten the quarantine period.

Beshear hopes the move will continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

You can see the latest information on the state’s coronavirus website here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as seven more hospitals receive vaccine shipments
A wintry mess arrives Wednesday for the mountains.
Wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center administers ‘dose of hope’ through COVID-19 vaccine
List of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the mountains

Latest News

The evaluation comes after new information from Gregory Bush's time in jail that makes experts...
Kroger shooter Gregory Bush sentenced to life in prison without parole
.
Woman claims she paid hundreds for a puppy she never got; BBB warns of scam
Although most of the family members have since recovered from their injuries, eight year old...
Cincinnatians helping Eastern Kentucky girl recovering from severe injuries sustained in fire
Frequent tech problems and shortened instruction have many eager to get back to the classroom....
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools