Gov. Beshear: Non work-related out of state travel not recommended right now

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During his briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack issued new guidance about traveling out of state.

Officials now recommend not to travel across state lines unless it is work-related. This replaces the travel advisory list of states that have a positivity rate above 15%.

Leaders say if you do decide to leave the state for reasons other than your job, you are urged to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days when you return to Kentucky or follow CDC guidance for alternate options to shorten the quarantine period.

Beshear hopes the move will continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

