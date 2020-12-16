Gov. Beshear announces all 11 hospitals receive initial COVID-19 vaccine shipments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday but instead gave his update via news release.

Gov. Beshear announced that all 11 hospitals that were chosen to receive initial shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have indeed received them.

“This is a very exciting time. With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our front-line workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight,” the Governor said. “We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday. This is all great news, but it will take time before these modern medical miracles are available to everyone. Until then, we need everyone on Team Kentucky to be patient and vigilant. Continue to mask up, maintain social distance, avoid unnecessary travel and crowds, and practice proper hand washing.”

“A corner has been turned as we begin vaccinating our heroes who’ve been battling on the front lines of this virus,” said, Michael Yungmann, president of Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, which received its shipment Wednesday. “While it has been a long year, today is a day for celebration. We’re honored to be delivering the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Western Kentucky and to play a role in this historic moment of going on offense against coronavirus. Thank you to the Governor and his administration for the leadership and coordination that has made this moment possible.”

In our area, Baptist Health Corbin and Pikeville Medical Center both received their vaccine shipments on Tuesday.

Gov. Beshear also reported 2,898 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday bringing the state’s total to 230,693 cases. The state’s positivity rate continues to remain consistent at 8.57%.

1,793 Kentuckians are hospitalized with 460 of those in the ICU and 239 patients on a ventilator.

The governor also announced 23 new deaths in Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,262.

3,175,868 tests have been administered so far and 32,402 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The Governor’s office also provided an update on the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund. 151 applications had been received by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with the application portal expected to shut down on Wednesday. The applications came within 48 hours of the re-opening of the application portal. The portal is to remain open until all funds are exhausted, estimated to be $1.4 million.

As of Tuesday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. The only counties not in the red zone were Bath, Fulton, and Owsley.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

