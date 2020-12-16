Advertisement

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky receives largest single donation in its history

(WHSV)
By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Goodwill Industries of Kentucky received its largest single donation in its 100-year history.

MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, donated $10 million to the organization.

“We can say with confidence that this donation will ultimately be used to support the priorities in our existing strategic plan, which are to help people gain stability in their lives and build skills that prepare them for a career,” Goodwill Industries of Kentucky President and CEO Amy Luttrell said. “Thankfully, our overhead costs are already covered, so this gift will allow us to significantly add to the services we already provide to Kentuckians.”

The donation, which was announced Tuesday, was part of $4.1 billion in donations Scott has donated in the past four months.

