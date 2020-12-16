Get a text about ‘suspicious activity’ on one of your accounts? Don’t click, BBB warns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Better Business Bureau says it has seen an uptick in reports of a scam that claims your Amazon, PayPal or other accounts has been compromised. Experts say scams like this hope to panic the victim and get them to lose their money.

BBB says victims will receive a text, email or call telling them that there has been suspicious activity in your bank account or account such as Amazon, Netflix or PayPal.

In email versions of the scam, the suspects use the company’s logo, colors and language to make the message look official. Meanwhile, a link will ask you for your login information and maybe even your social security number. Sharing that information could make you the victim of identity theft or fraud.

Over the phone, BBB says the caller claims to have noticed an expensive charge, which you didn’t make on your account. Sometimes, the scammer will tell victims to download a fake security software, which is really malware that gives them access to your sensitive information.

How to Avoid “Compromised Account” Scam:

Be extra cautious with unsolicited calls, emails, and texts. Don’t be quick to believe claims from unsolicited communications.

Understand how businesses handle communications. If you know how disputes and suspicious activity is handled, it will be easier to spot a scam. For example, PayPal clearly states that they will never send you an email asking you for sensitive information like your password or ask you to download attachments or software.

Look into the claims. Don’t take action without first verifying the claims. Log into your account or look up the company’s official phone number (check your bill or welcome email) and call them to confirm that there really is a case of suspicious activity associated with your account before you decide what to do.

Don’t panic and don’t feel intimidated. Scammers want you to panic. They may use intimidation tactics to pressure you into giving up your personal information or making payments. Legitimate businesses will not intimidate you in this way. Stay calm and think things through before you act.

Never give your personal information to strangers. If you aren’t speaking or corresponding with someone you know and trust, don’t give them sensitive information.

