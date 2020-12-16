Advertisement

Georgia Tech transfer Justice Dingle signs with Kentucky

Georgia Tech transfer Justice Dingle signs with Kentucky.
Georgia Tech transfer Justice Dingle signs with Kentucky.(AP Photo)
By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In addition to their signing day haul for the 2021 class, Mark Stoops and Kentucky also picked up a signing from Georgia Tech transfer and Bowling Green grad Justice Dingle.

Dingle is the brother of three-start 2021 tight end Jordan Dingle. Coming out of high school, Justice Dingle was a three-star inside linebacker recruit. He picked Georgia Tech over Kentucky and Tennessee, among other schools.

