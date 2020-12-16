Georgia Tech transfer Justice Dingle signs with Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In addition to their signing day haul for the 2021 class, Mark Stoops and Kentucky also picked up a signing from Georgia Tech transfer and Bowling Green grad Justice Dingle.

Blessed to have the opportunity and to be a part of the family!!💙💙 Go #BBN !! https://t.co/tb0iDFed0f — Justice Dingle Jr. (@justicedingle21) December 16, 2020

Dingle is the brother of three-start 2021 tight end Jordan Dingle. Coming out of high school, Justice Dingle was a three-star inside linebacker recruit. He picked Georgia Tech over Kentucky and Tennessee, among other schools.

