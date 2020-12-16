‘Explore, Stay Informed and Connect’: The City of London launches mobile app

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, the City of London launched its first official app, giving people information they need to know about what is happening in the city.

Magen Zawko, the creator of the app and the public information officer for the London Fire Department, said the idea for the app started at the fire department.

“The fire department saw the need as far as giving citizens emergency updates in a timely manner and being able to communicate with citizens better and the Mayor said, ‘have at it’,” said Zawko

Zawko has spent many years in London and knew what people would be looking for in the app.

“A lot of people say, ‘I don’t know what’s going on in town. I don’t know where to get my news from as far as what’s happening at counsel meetings and there’s a lot of emergency happenings but we don’t know about road closures and all that’,” said Zawko.

The app is named LondonKY and can be downloaded on Apple and Android phones.

Zawko says the tag line for the app is ‘Explore, Stay Informed and Connect’.

The app has four main tabs: news, info share, explore and commerce.

The news tab includes local updates and emergency notifications such as roads being closed.

“It’s an unfortunate situation but if we can avoid it by sending them a notification on their app then maybe it can help our emergency workers get the job done safer with less traffic. You can help people go a different route before they get stuck there for awhile,” said Zawko.

The news tab also includes business, community and council information.

People can send in crime tips, road concerns or even notes of gratitude in the info share tab.

A directory of the parks is also included and exclusive coupons for local businesses.

“Primarily, I hope it connects us and better informs us, you know, a community that’s better informed I think becomes a well oiled machine and we can do a lot better together and that’s really the focus and goal of it as well as helping our locals get out and be more active and see everything that we have to offer,” said Zawko.

Several hundred people have already downloaded the app.

Zawko encourages people to fill out the survey in the app to give her ideas on how to improve the function.

