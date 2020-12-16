Advertisement

Don’t have a meal for Christmas? Local Army recruiter wants to feed you this year with event ‘Kindness for Christmas’

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:31 PM EST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kindness for Christmas! That is what one Bowling Green man is bringing to his community.

Anthony Holt, a U.S. Army Recruiter in Bowling Green is providing a free meal to anyone who might not have anywhere to spend on Christmas Day.

“The reason why we are doing it again is because we had such a success last year. I wasn’t confident but the event turned out well and I’m still trying to fulfill my family’s legacy and make them proud by doing what they did in their community,” said event organizer, Anthony Holt.

It will be held at the SoKY Marketplace 636 Center Street in Bowling Green from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m on Christmas Day. There will be free food, games, toys, a live DJ, and Santa might even stop in after his busy night of delivering gifts.

Anthony says he is thankful for the many sponsors in our community.

Kindness for Christmas!!!!! Please like and share, you never know who it could help!

Posted by Anthony Holt on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

“It’s really nice, you know, we like to be a part of the community, you know, especially during COVID communities really supported us. So if this is the least that we can do, then, you know, we are all about it,” said Montana Grille General Manage, John Shoulders.

13 News’ Brandon Jarrett will be covering the event on Christmas Day! Come join us!

