Deputies searching for missing Clay County man

Robert Estep was last seen by family Tuesday morning.
Robert Estep was last seen by family Tuesday morning.(WYMT)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in Clay County need your help finding a missing man.

Family last saw Robert “Bob” Estep Tuesday morning after he told them he was going deer hunting.

His family has not heard or seen him since.

Estep left his home on a red ATV.

The family describes Estep as 69 years old, weighing 195 pounds, and is 6′2 tall.

Deputies tell WYMT they searched for Estep Wednesday morning in the Hector area off KY 149.

If you have any information on where Estep is call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 1-606-598-3471 or call 911.

