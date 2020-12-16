Corbin man arrested on drug charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, Eli Fuson of Corbin was arrested on Bill George Road by Laurel County Sheriffs.

Fuson was stopped by police after driving 16 mph over the speed limit. Police noticed that Fuson’s license was suspended, and found methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Fuson was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, and obstructed windshield.

Fuson was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

