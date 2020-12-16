Advertisement

Colorado university honors student who died from COVID-19 with an honorary degree.

By KUSA Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:21 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KUSA) - Graduation ceremonies are supposed to be celebrations, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed that a Colorado family.

Cody Lyster died from COVID-19 before he was able to graduate.

“He would’ve been the first in our family to obtain a college degree,” Cody Lyster’s dad Kevin said.

Cody Lyster, 21, passed away earlier this year from COVID-19, making him one of the youngest victims of the coronavirus in Colorado.

During Colorado Mesa University’s commencement ceremony, Cody Lyster was honored with an honorary degree.

His mother called the moment “bittersweet.”

A scholarship has been established in his name at the university to ensure other students have the opportunity to go to college.

Copyright 2020 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as seven more hospitals receive vaccine shipments
A wintry mess arrives Wednesday for the mountains.
Wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center administers ‘dose of hope’ through COVID-19 vaccine
List of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the mountains

Latest News

Frequent tech problems and shortened instruction have many eager to get back to the classroom....
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota juvenile lifer walks free after 18 years in prison
Colorado university honors student who died from COVID-19 with an honorary degree
(MGN Image)
Winter Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix, snow possible for some today