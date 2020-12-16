Cincinnatians helping Eastern Kentucky girl recovering from severe injuries sustained in fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a fire almost took her life, an eight-year-old Eastern Kentucky girl is trying to recover in the hospital, while people in Cincinnati step up to help her and her family.

Paul Spears and Kayla Hisle no longer have a home after a fire destroyed their Letcher County house. The couple barely escaped the flames after smelling smoke on that day in late November.

Hisle and her one-year-old could not get to a door and had to escape through a window.

“She had to drop the baby out the window onto the porch, and she had to punch the window out,” Tamera Staten, Hisle’s cousin, said.

Their three-year-old daughter and their eight-year-old, Ashlyn, also made it out alive, but nearly all of them were injured.

Although most of the family members have since recovered from their injuries, Ashlyn, weeks later, is still fighting in a Columbus hospital.

Relatives said she has severe lung damage and burns to her face, hands, back and feet.

“She’s still fully sedated - breathing tubes, feeding tubes,” Staten said. “She’s still on machines, and she’s not in the best shape. She has her good days and her bad days.”

Ashlyn is making some progress, but her recovery could take some time.

“She’s been opening her eyes lately, which has been a blessing, and she smiled a couple times, and she tries to reach out and hug her mama a little bit,” Staten said.

Many of Hisle’s loved ones, like Staten, live in Cincinnati. They cannot be by Ashlyn’s side, so they are showing support by organizing donation drives and by sending cards and balloons.

“There’s been lots of prayers and tremendous support on Facebook. Everybody’s been amazing,” Staten said.

Staten says Hisle, Ashlyn and the rest of the family deserve the help, especially knowing the horrors they have now been through.

“It’s been terrifying. I don’t sleep at night. I’ve had nightmares about fires,” Staten said. “I’ve already had fire drills with my kids. It’s horrifying. It makes you realize how real this could be for you and your family.”

One child was not home at the time of the fire.

Hisle has been staying at the hospital with Ashlyn, and the other children are temporarily with family.

The family suspects the fire started because of a space heater.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.