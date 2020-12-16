Advertisement

Brett Coleman, Zach Russell sign with MAC schools

Both Belfry's Brett Coleman and Johnson Central's Zach Russell sign to play football with MAC...
Both Belfry's Brett Coleman and Johnson Central's Zach Russell sign to play football with MAC schools.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After stellar high school careers and winning state titles, Belfry’s Brett Coleman and Johnson Central’s Zach Russell are headed to play Division I football in the MAC.

Brett Coleman inked his name with Miami (OH) for the next four years as a safety. Coleman is a three-star recruit and top 20 player in the state of Kentucky, according to 247 Sports.

Coleman has quarterbacked the Pirates for the past two years, leading Belfry to title No. 7 in 2019. The three-star recruit led the Pirates in tackles in 2020 with 75. He was also second on the team in rushing with 639 yards and nine touchdowns.

Just about an hour away in Johnson County, Johnson Central tight end Zach Russell signed with Bowling Green.

Russell was an integral part of the Golden Eagles’ title run in 2019 as he was the second-leading receiver for Johnson Central. Russell went 50-6 in his time as a Golden Eagle.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as seven more hospitals receive vaccine shipments
A wintry mess arrives Wednesday for the mountains.
Wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center administers ‘dose of hope’ through COVID-19 vaccine
List of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the mountains

Latest News

Tristan Cox and Kaiya Sheron commit to Power Five schools.
Power Five signings Kaiya Sheron, Tristan Cox highlight local signing day
Georgia Tech transfer Justice Dingle signs with Kentucky.
Georgia Tech transfer Justice Dingle signs with Kentucky
Coach John Schlarman with Luke Fortner, Landon Young and Drake Jackson.
John Schlarman to receive Broyles Lifetime Achievement Award
Liam Coen is reported to be the next Kentucky offensive coordinator.
Liam Coen named Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach