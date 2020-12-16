Brett Coleman, Zach Russell sign with MAC schools

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After stellar high school careers and winning state titles, Belfry’s Brett Coleman and Johnson Central’s Zach Russell are headed to play Division I football in the MAC.

Brett Coleman inked his name with Miami (OH) for the next four years as a safety. Coleman is a three-star recruit and top 20 player in the state of Kentucky, according to 247 Sports.

It’s official ✅ Cannot wait for this next chapter in life ❤️ https://t.co/AgsmrM9RQw — Brett Coleman (@brettcoleman_10) December 16, 2020

Coleman has quarterbacked the Pirates for the past two years, leading Belfry to title No. 7 in 2019. The three-star recruit led the Pirates in tackles in 2020 with 75. He was also second on the team in rushing with 639 yards and nine touchdowns.

Just about an hour away in Johnson County, Johnson Central tight end Zach Russell signed with Bowling Green.

𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭

Zach Russell is now a Falcon. Welcome to the nest! #NSD21 // #ToTheMoon pic.twitter.com/HOw5LsFND4 — BG Football (@BG_Football) December 16, 2020

Russell was an integral part of the Golden Eagles’ title run in 2019 as he was the second-leading receiver for Johnson Central. Russell went 50-6 in his time as a Golden Eagle.

