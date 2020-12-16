Advertisement

Baptist Health Corbin receives COVID-19 vaccine

Boxes of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Baptist Health Corbin.
By Brandon Robinson and Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:55 AM EST
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A second Eastern Kentucky hospital now has a limited supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for its frontline workers.

The first shipment was delivered by UPS to Baptist Health Corbin on Tuesday morning. The 975 doses will go to those at the highest risk of infection, including doctors, nurses and members of the housekeeping staff.

Baptist Health Corbin is one of 11 Kentucky hospitals chosen to distribute and administer the first shipments of the vaccine. The facility, along with Pikeville Medical Center, are the only two hospitals in our area included right now.

Anthony Powers, president of Baptist Health Corbin said, “We know the vaccine is vitally important to getting back to normal, and we are thankful to be a part of this effort to eradicate COVID-19.  We stand ready to play a key role in this crucial initiative as we begin vaccinating our front-line health workers and our community as more supplies of vaccine become available over the next several months.”

Anthony Powers with Baptist Health Corbin gives a thumbs up after being vaccinated for COVID-19
The Moderna vaccine will have its emergency use hearing by the FDA on Thursday.

