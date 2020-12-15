Wintry mess arrives Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our next system arrives late tonight into early Wednesday morning bringing us a wintry mess for the mountains. This is why we have issued a Severe Weather Alert Day.

Tonight and Wednesday

Clouds will increase tonight as our next system moves into the mountains. Temperatures look to drop into the low to mid-30s, but most of us will stay slightly above freezing. That moisture will move in early Wednesday morning and with temperatures slightly above freezing, some of us could see some freezing rain but that should turn to rain pretty quickly as temperatures warm up into the upper 30s to lower 40s for highs.

Most of us will see rain, especially during the day. It’ll be a gloomy and wet day here in the mountains. Showers continue Wednesday evening and with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-30s, we will be looking at a wintry mix by the evening and overnight hours.

Now, that moisture sticks around into Thursday which means some of us could see some snow showers and flurries early Thursday morning.

It is important to note that we don’t think we will see a lot of this wintry precipitation stick. In fact, higher elevations might only see a dusting to 1-2″. The main impacts will be slick roads while the wintry mix is falling Wednesday morning, Wednesday evening and possibly Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast

Thursday those clouds will stick around all day with highs only getting into the mid-30s. We will see those flurries on and off throughout the morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s.

Sunshine finally returns Friday with highs getting into the lower 40s and overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s.

Highs will get back into the mid to upper 40s this weekend with the possibility for a few showers Saturday evening. It won’t be a total washout this weekend but we can’t rule out a few showers. Dry weather continues into the first half of next week!

