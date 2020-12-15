Advertisement

West Virginia surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:04 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 34 people have died in connection to the coronavirus, putting the death toll to over 1,000 in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 15, 2020, there have been 1,330,401 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 65,708 total cases and 1,012 deaths.

The deaths include a 52-year old male from Ritchie County, a 94-year old female from Harrison County, a 41-year old female from Berkeley County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Monroe County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year old female from Hardy County, a 72-year old female from Wayne County, a 76-year old female from Fayette County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old male from Mineral County, a 92-year old male from Hardy County, a 96-year old male from Mineral County, an 80-year old female from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, an 82-year old female from Mason County, a 78-year old male from Taylor County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 67-year old female from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Putnam County, a 63-year old female from Pleasants County, a 74-year old female from Morgan County, a 50-year old male from Marshall County, an 84-year old male from Roane County, a 63-year old female from Mercer County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Jackson County, a 68-year old male from Summers County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 92-year old male from Kanawha County.

There are 21,091 active cases.

43,605 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (564), Berkeley (4,652), Boone (820), Braxton (178), Brooke (1,045), Cabell (4,047), Calhoun (112), Clay (200), Doddridge (175), Fayette (1,399), Gilmer (256), Grant (600), Greenbrier (945), Hampshire (664), Hancock (1,337), Hardy (548), Harrison (2,076), Jackson (920), Jefferson (1,874), Kanawha (7,213), Lewis (347), Lincoln (564), Logan (1,236), Marion (1,286), Marshall (1,693), Mason (815), McDowell (752), Mercer (1,905), Mineral (1,857), Mingo (1,143), Monongalia (4,256), Monroe (485), Morgan (476), Nicholas (512), Ohio (2,043), Pendleton (188), Pleasants (211), Pocahontas (300), Preston (1,111), Putnam (2,505), Raleigh (2,104), Randolph (927), Ritchie (262), Roane (243), Summers (331), Taylor (507), Tucker (242), Tyler (242), Upshur (644), Wayne (1,358), Webster (112), Wetzel (533), Wirt (161), Wood (3,761), Wyoming (971).

