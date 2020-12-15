Advertisement

Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Tuesday COVID-19 update

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Tuesday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that live here:

As of Monday, 118 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases, positivity rate sits at 8.58%
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Monday
Monday, December 14, at noon is when Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives will meet and...
Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives officially cast votes Monday
The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill

Latest News

A wintry mess arrives Wednesday for the mountains.
Wintry mess arrives Wednesday
(MGN)
Tractor trailer accident shuts down U.S. Highway in Harlan County
File Graphic
Three arrested on drug charges in Whitley County
Handcuffs.
Police: Four arrested on search warrant and drug charges in Harlan County