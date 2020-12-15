USA Drone Port, UK Rural Health complete first drone delivery of PPE through Project Jericho

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In March, the UK Center for Appalachian Research in Environmental Sciences (UK-CARES), partnered with the UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health, Kentucky Homeplace and the USA drone port, to complete research to use drones to deliver PPE to people in rural Kentucky.

“What you’re looking at is a community effort involved here and I think that’s pretty awesome, you know, and for us to be able to do something here in Eastern Kentucky that is unique in the United States, isn’t that kind of a cool thing too?,” said Bart Massey, the executive director at the USA Drone Port.

The research project is called Project Jericho. The project is meant to establish best practices to use entry-level drones to complete a package delivery.

“There’s lots of data and stuff that we need to gather on the back end of that, doing test planning, coming up with different methodologies, you know, this is a new concept so even hand signals or voice different terminology doesn’t really exist in this just yet and so even come up with that sort of thing,” said Chris Stiles, the operations director at the USA Drone Port.

Everyone is working together to create a solution to solve rural Kentucky’s challenges of transportation, isolation and access to health care and supplies.

“It means a lot cause we see this as medicine. This is going further than just the little bitty gloves and all that. We see medication being delivered to our clients.” said Carole Frazier, a community health worker with Kentucky Homeplace.

Tuesday, the first delivery was made to a Kentucky Homeplace client in Hazard. Community health workers with Kentucky Homeplace have gone through training with the USA Drone Port to be visual observers, to aid the pilots.

Tuesday’s delivery was just a bag of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

“It’s short, but it’s almost like to us it’s almost like landing on the moon, you know, one small step for man, one large step for mankind,” said Massey.

As of now, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) only allows pilots to fly in their line of site, so no deliveries can be done from far distances.

“This is why the FAA is really keen on getting this research and a lot of other institutions, ‘cause there’s not as much been conducted in this type of environment,” said Stiles.

Stiles says with the research being done with Project Jericho, he hopes within a year or two, pilots will be allowed to fly long distances and over mountains to deliver medical supplies.

“It’s this crawl, walk, run scenario right now we’re at the crawl stage and eventually getting to that beyond line of sight that’s more like our running stage,” he said.

Massey says he hopes this will also be used during flooding in the region, when people need food, or medical supplies and are trapped in their homes.

“Wouldn’t it have been amazing if we had the ability to fly over mountains and around valleys and all to get insulin and things to these people who needed it,” said Massey.

Next year they will do more deliveries to patients and plan to test delivering heavier loads. Stiles says they are working on mechanisms to be able to drop packages down to clients.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.