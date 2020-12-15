Advertisement

UK Hospital set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday afternoon

By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says we might finally be turning the corner in the fight against this virus as vaccine doses are going out all over Kentucky.

Kentucky hospitals begin vaccinating frontline workers against COVID-19

There are 11 hospitals throughout the state that are receiving vaccines from Pfizer, and Lexington has two of them, UK Hospital and Baptist Health Lexington.

It’s a giant rollout, even though the number of vaccines is limited with this first shipment. At UK Hospital, officials expect the first of their roughly 2,000 doses to be injected Tuesday afternoon.

Monday, Baptist Health received 975 doses of the vaccine. Officials at the hospital say they vaccinated five of their most vulnerable workers as a way of testing out the vaccination process before they plan to expand next Thursday.

Ultimately, this is very good news.

‘Healing is coming’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine

It still might be a while before that vaccine is available for everyone, but officials are hopeful that, with more vaccines going through testing and Moderna’s vaccine up for review by an FDA advisory council this week, more shipments will begin funneling into the commonwealth.

As Governor Beshear said at the end of his tweet: “More is one the way. We just need patience.”

CVS and Walgreens will also play key roles going forward as they’re tasked with distributing the vaccines to long term care facility workers and residents.

