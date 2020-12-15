Advertisement

TikTok star who went viral with skateboarding video tests positive for COVID-19

Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad.
Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad.(AP/Business Wire)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB) - Nathan Apodaca, more commonly known as the TikTok star Doggface208, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Tuesday, Dec. 15 post on his Instagram page.

Apodaca became an internet sensation in September when a video of him skateboarding on a highway in Idaho while drinking cran-raspberry juice and lip-syncing Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams” went viral on TikTok. The video has since been viewed 73 million times on the social media platform TikTok.

In the post, Apodaca shares a photo of his test results notifying him he tested positive for COVID-19 and asks for followers to “send prayers.”

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases, positivity rate sits at 8.58%
The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Monday
Monday, December 14, at noon is when Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives will meet and...
Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives officially cast votes Monday
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill

Latest News

Mountain student 12/15
Mountain Student Achiever Colby Dwayne Napier
Rep. Hal Rogers announces $1 million grant for McCreary County medical clinic
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota to free man serving life in child’s 2002 death
USA Drone Port, UK Rural Health deliver PPE using drones
USA Drone Port, UK Rural Health complete first drone delivery of PPE through Project Jericho
Tens of thousands of giant South American River turtle hatchlings emerge on a sandy beach in...
WATCH: 100,000 turtles hatch on Brazilian beach