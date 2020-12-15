Advertisement

Three arrested on drug charges in Whitley County

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department says three people were arrested Sunday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

Police say that on Sunday, December 13 they stopped a 2012 Honda Passenger and found crystal meth and drug paraphernalia inside.

36-year-old George W. Hambric Jr of Louisville, was charged with possession (meth), possession drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended license, with a warrant for failure to appear in court.

45-year-old Marcy D. Eaton of Chuckey, Tennessee, was charged with possession (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

34-year-old Zachary A. Powell of Morristown, Tennessee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were arrested and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

