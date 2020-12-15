Advertisement

Sources: Boyd County man did not survive building collapse

Jamie Fitzgerald was among the five men who went missing after a building collapse in Adams...
Jamie Fitzgerald was among the five men who went missing after a building collapse in Adams County, Ohio.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A second man from eastern Kentucky did not survive a building collapse in Adams County, according to Adamo Group.

The demolition company said Monday that Jamie Fitzgerald, who was from Boyd County, is deceased. Efforts remain underway to remove his body from the rubble.

On Saturday, the body of Doug Gray, who was from Greenup County, was found in debris from the collapse.

The former Killen Generating Station, located near Manchester, Ohio, collapsed last Wednesday. Three other men were rescued that day and taken to the hospital.

Adamo Group released the following statement Monday:

“Based upon the amount of debris required to be removed, the process could take up to two weeks. After the engineering plan is developed and approved, additional information will be released.

“We trust there is an understanding of how his process must be done in a manner that does not pose a safety hazard to those working on the recovery effort and is done with as much sensitivity as is possible.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue for Jamie’s family, fiancée, friends and co-workers.”

Thornton Tomasetti, an engineering firm which supervised debris removal at the former World Trade Center in 2001, will be onsite in Adams County to help assess the situation. Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) will also be there.

