Advertisement

Sharon Osbourne announces COVID-19 diagnosis

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 68-year-old co-host of “The Talk” tweeted that she was hospitalized briefly and is now in isolation. Her symptoms are unknown at this point.

Osbourne’s husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, tested negative.

Another co-host of the talk show, Carrie Ann Inaba, announced last week that she also tested positive for the virus. She said she had a fever, cough and aches.

“The Talk” is currently on a hiatus.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases, positivity rate sits at 8.58%
Monday, December 14, at noon is when Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives will meet and...
Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives officially cast votes Monday
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Monday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear gives COVID-19 vaccine update as first doses arrive in Louisville
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building

Latest News

Ann Reinking, left, and Bebe Neuwirth share a laugh on stage while accepting the award for best...
Tony-winning choreographer, actress Ann Reinking dies at 71
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Council for Civil Society and Human...
Russia’s Putin congratulates Biden on winning U.S. election
In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
Ex-Epstein pal seeks bail with $28.5M and armed guards
Doctor: COVID vaccine’s release doesn’t mean the battle is over