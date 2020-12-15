School system teams up with SpaceX to bring satellite internet to SWVA

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with Wise County Public Schools, along with the Wise County Board of Supervisors have partnered with a leader in space technology to bring an out of this world experience to Southwest Virginia.

According to a news release, the school system is the first district in the state of Virginia to use SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet to connect high-speed broadband to some of its students.

Officials say, in the beginning, the project will provide free service, including the needed equipment to get it going, to 45 Wise County families starting in early 2021.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created a situation in which our district had to quickly pivot to virtual instruction last March and it was apparent that the lack of broadband access is a crisis in Wise County. With SpaceX, Wise County Administrator, Mr. Mike Hatfield and the Wise County Board of Supervisors, we are providing space-based internet service to students and families that have few, if any, options,” Wise County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Greg Mullins said in the news release. “We are appreciative of Mr. Jack Kennedy who worked closely with Senator Mark Warner’s office to pull all of the pieces together and will allow us share our goal for providing equity and access for all students. Today, we are moving closer in closing the digital divide that exists within our community.”

“It is our goal in Wise County to work with the school board in creating some of the most innovative plans in the country to meet the challenges of the pandemic and redesign our schools for 21st-century learning,” Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said in the release. “Given WCPS desire to continue the move toward technology-based learning, it’s only natural that he would partner with SpaceX and use satellites to get students the home Wi-Fi they wouldn’t otherwise have.”

As the project continues to grow, there are plans to expand service to an additional 90 families.

