Report: Kentucky hires Rams assistant QB coach Liam Coen as new offensive coordinator

Liam Coen is reported to be the next Kentucky offensive coordinator.
Liam Coen is reported to be the next Kentucky offensive coordinator.(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to multiple reports, Mark Stoops and Kentucky have found their new man at offensive coordinator in Rams assistant quarterbacks coach, Liam Coen, who will replace Eddie Gran. Coen will also serve as the quarterbacks coach for the Wildcats, the position that Darrin Hinshaw held.

Coen is in his third season as the assistant quarterbacks coach with the Rams.

The Rhode Island native started his coaching career as the quarterbacks coach at Brown University in 2010. He spend a season as the quarterbacks coach at the University of Rhode Island for a year in 2011 before returning to Brown in the same position during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Coen moved to UMass, his alma mater in 2014 where he was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Minutemen and led UMass to the 2006 FCS National Championship game. He holds nearly every major career passing record in UMass history. He spent two seasons at UMass as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He then headed to the University of Maine in 2016-2017 as the offensive coordinator before heading to Los Angeles.

