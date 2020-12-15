Rep. Hal Rogers announces $1 million grant for McCreary County medical clinic

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers announced a new $1 million grant awarded by the Health Resources and Service Administration for the Cumberland Family Medical Center to build a new clinic in Whitley City.

“This is great news for the future of healthcare services in McCreary County. The addition of this medical clinic in the midst of a national pandemic will go a long way to provide urgent care to local folks who need immediate medical attention in a county without a local hospital emergency room,” said Rep. Rogers. “I applaud Dr. Eric Loy and his team at the Cumberland Family Medical Center for their diligent efforts to expand healthcare opportunities for our people in Southern Kentucky.”

“We are fortunate to have been awarded this grant and look forward to working with the local government and the residents of McCreary County as we move forward with the project,” said Dr. Eric Loy, CEO of Cumberland Family Medical Center, Inc. “As a non-profit, our mission of providing affordable, accessible health care to all patients is the backbone of this project; we are pleased to be able to expand our services in McCreary County.”

The CFMC is designing a new clinic that will increase the capacity and capability of the area to respond to and recover from future emergencies and disasters.

“This will clearly fill a need for a community without access to a local emergency department,” concluded Loy.

The clinic is expected to operate 365 days per year and offer walk-in treatment in addition to family practice services.

Construction is expected to start in the late spring of 2021 and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

