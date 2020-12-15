Advertisement

Rehabilitation center owner pleads not guilty to federal charges, trial date scheduled

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky business owner facing federal fraud charges, told a judge he was innocent last week.

According to court documents, Eugene Sisco III of Pikeville pleaded not guilty during a video hearing last week in federal court in London.

Sisco, who owns rehabilitation centers in Pike, Floyd and Harlan County was indicted in court earlier this year with devising a scheme to get money from health care providers.

Court documents show he was released from jail pending his trial, which is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. on February 9th, 2021 at the federal courthouse in Pikeville.

Sisco faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud, 10 years on the healthcare fraud charge, hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines and several years of supervised release. He also has to hand over any property that was obtained by the illegally made funds.

You can read more about the case here.

