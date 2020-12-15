Advertisement

‘Recovery Ready’ legislation looks to put those battling addiction at the forefront

State Representatives say that they hope to have this legislation up and running by 2022.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Some good news for those battling addiction in Kentucky came about today. State legislators are developing a new system that will aid those who want to recover.

“You have the prevention phase, you have the treatment phase for those in active addiction and then you have the recovery stage,” 87th District State Representative Adam Bowling said.

Bowling said he is filing emergency legislation that will go into effect in January, one that will aid communities in preparing to fight this problem.

“They end up with a recovery ecosystem in place, they can become a certified Recovery Ready community,” Bowling said.

After graduating from Bright Leadership Kentucky class last month, Bowling says his experience there along with his colleagues’ ideas helped shape his mindset moving forward.

“A lot of their projects had to do with addressing this issue,” Bowling said. “But it was addressing maybe something on the treatment side or maybe something in the long-term recovery side and maybe something on the prevention side.”

Bowling said that this will not only help those fighting addiction, but it will also benefit the communities in which they live as well.

“It’s going to help our communities tremendously from the social and economic cost,” Bowling said. “Our core systems are clogged up. Law enforcement tackling this issue, they’re on the front lines of it and then of course jails as well.”

