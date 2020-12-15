Pulaski County continues to see large increase in COVID-19 cases

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Concerning and alarming are the two words that can be used to describe the rate of COVID-19 transmission within Pulaski County.

“We’re not seeing a huge amount in difference in numbers after Thanksgiving, it’s just remained high,” Lake Cumberland District Environmental Health Director Stuart Spillman said.

As of Sunday, the county has 2,988 total cases of the virus and could eclipse 3,000 by Monday’s end.

Spillman said that the start of the holidays may have played a factor in what has turned out to be a consistent increase.

“We did expect it. I mean we were, of course just, what you hear and what you see on social media and things like that, people still planned on having get-togethers,” Spillman said.

Even the Pulaski County School Board has announced via Facebook that all classes will remain virtual through Christmas break, and perhaps even longer.

“When you get community spread, it just gets out there and it’s everywhere,” Spillman said. “And it gets into nursing homes and it gets into all these congregate settings.”

With a vaccine around the corner, Spillman still advises caution. He said that the community is not out of the woods just yet.

“We are so close,” Spillman said. “If we can just hang on and be patient a little bit longer, then we can really cut into those numbers.”

