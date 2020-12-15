Advertisement

Police: Four arrested on search warrant and drug charges in Harlan County

Handcuffs.(MGN photo)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachia Narcotics Investigations (ANI), Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police Post 10 say four people were arrested following the execution of several arrest warrants in the Harlan County.

The investigation was conducted for several months by ANI in the Shields Community of Harlan County.

The investigation team searched for heroin, crystal meth, marijuana, and other drugs. During the investigation two rifles, a shotgun, and a pistol, and several hundred dollars were found.

28-year-old Joe Gross of Evarts, was charged with trafficking for both meth and heroin, importing heroin, and possession of a handgun and firearm by a convicted felon.

23-year-old Paige Hensley of Evarts, charged with trafficking for both meth and heroin.

24-year-old Ricky Britt of Harlan, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jason T. Brewer of Evarts was also arrested on a criminal complaint warrant.

More arrests are expected in this case.

