Advertisement

Pikeville Medical Center donates 200 doses of COVID vaccine to KDMC

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - What many call the light at the end of the dark tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Ashland Tuesday.

Two hundred doses of the COVID vaccine were delivered after Pikeville Medical Center donated the vials to King’s Daughters Medical Center after the hospital did not make the list of 11 hospitals in Kentucky to receive the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

“When I found out we weren’t on that initial list, it was heartbreaking,” said hospitalist Stacy Caudill. “So I really think this is a boost to our morale here.”

WSAZ learned the reason why KDMC didn’t get qualify for the first round of doses was because they didn’t have the proper storage. A statement later from CEO Kristie Whitlatch says they were told a special unit was not needed as long as the vaccine was properly refrigerated and used within five days.

Last week, PMC announced they were going to give 200 doses of the 975 they were receiving to KDMC for their Frontline workers.

“When I first found out we were getting the 200 vaccines from Pikeville I cried,” said Caudill. “It’s been a long couple of months and so this seems like some sort of light at the end of a very dark tunnel.”

The vaccine will begin being administered Wednesday afternoon.

“I think it will be happy. Some of the nurses that work the COVID floors with us, when they found out, they cried. I think to see this disease, and how devastating it is families, and to see hope that that we won’t have to live through this much longer, I do think there will be joy and people will be happy. Hopefully within the next coming weeks we’ll get more vaccine and be able to give it out to the community.”

On Tuesday, Whitlatch said in a statement, “We reached out to the Governor’s office and then in the spirit of cooperation and support, Pikeville Medical Center’s CEO contacted me and shared the information. We have worked closely with Pikeville this last week to coordinate delivery of the vaccine. We are very grateful for their support, and this is an example of we are all in this together.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases, positivity rate sits at 8.58%
The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Monday
Monday, December 14, at noon is when Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives will meet and...
Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives officially cast votes Monday
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill

Latest News

Mountain student 12/15
Mountain Student Achiever Colby Dwayne Napier
Rep. Hal Rogers announces $1 million grant for McCreary County medical clinic
USA Drone Port, UK Rural Health deliver PPE using drones
USA Drone Port, UK Rural Health complete first drone delivery of PPE through Project Jericho
Local retail stores prepare for final holiday shoppers amidst the pandemic at 6
Local retail stores prepare for final holiday shoppers amidst the pandemic at 6
New recruitment center unveiled in Pikeville at 6
New recruitment center unveiled in Pikeville at 6