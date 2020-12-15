Advertisement

‘Operation Santa’ underway at US Postal Service

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The countdown to Christmas has begun and ‘Operation Santa’ is underway at the U.S. Postal Service.

The operation gives kids the opportunity to write into Santa with their wish list. “We have a team of wonderful people who take those letters and they take out any identifying information for these children and they upload these onto our virtual platform,” said USPS District Communications Specialist Nicole Hill.

Hill says the community can ‘adopt’ a kid’s wish-list.

“So you shop! You shop for that child, making sure that you’re looking at their list and trying to find the best gift for them,” said Hill.

After you select a letter, a barcode will be sent to your email that you present at the Postal Service when you’re ready to ship.

“It’s crazy times right now with the coronavirus, people are out of work, people are wondering you know how they’re going to make ends meet, so things are different, it’s a different world out there right now, so for a lot of families, Christmas may not be the same,” said Hill.

Operation Santa is a chance for anyone to give a gift to someone who may be in need this year.

“It’s a good way to give back to your community, give back to people in your state, give back to children and bring the magic to Christmas, under someone’s tree,” said Hill.

For the highest chances of having your letter ‘adopted’ the postal service recommends to have letters sent in by December 14.

