New recruitment center unveiled in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With more than 100 positions open for employment, Pikeville Medical Center recently opened a new recruitment center to help with the hiring process.

“Pikeville Medical Center has had to face various challenges during the pandemic. One of those being recruitment and hiring of new employees. So, we hope that with our new recruitment center we can streamline and expedite that process,” PMC Director of Human Resources Ashley Johnson said.

Gabe Stanley is a recruiter for PMC and he says he is proud of his work.

“Our mission statement is to bring quality healthcare to the region, in a Christian environment. I’m glad that I’m able to provide quality candidates to our administration so that we’re able to give that care throughout the region.” Stanley said.

The recruitment center is open from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We need people in here, especially because of the pandemic. It’s causing stress on our healthcare organizations so we need as many people as possible to work.” Stanley said.

Johnson says the recruitment center will help aid Pikeville Medical Center’s expansion.

“We’re continuing to grow, we have our AVA Center, we have our heart program, the children’s hospital which is underway. So, there’s lots of different things that we’re continuing to grow and expand and we’re looking for staff to help us do that.” Johnson said.

Stanley says there are several positions one can apply for such as food service and licensed practical nurses.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.