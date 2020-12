HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Colby Dwayne Napier is a Mountain Student Achiever.

Colby is a senior at Knott County Central High School.

He has a 3.8 GPA.

Colby was on the WYMT Mountain Classic all-tournament team in 2019, is a member of the National Honor Society, and is a baseball player.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.