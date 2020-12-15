Local retail stores prepare for final holiday shoppers amidst the pandemic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

With the holiday shopping season, underway shoppers still have a few days to make their final purchases.

Many local retail businesses describe 2020 as an economic rollercoaster for many throughout the region.

Brittany Hale the owner of Wildfire Designs in Prestonsburg says the holiday season has helped make up for the impact left behind by COVID-19 the past several months.

“We actually had opened up another store in Morehead and we had to close that one down due to the coronavirus because we were just so unsure of how things were going to play out but we were able to pull things and make wildfire here in Prestonsburg work,” said Hale. “We actually never dreamed that we would be able to have a website but this year we were able to launch the website as soon as the shutdown and everything happened. That has really carried us through with people just being so supportive and shopping online with us.”

Mandi Sheffel, owner of the Read Spotted Newt in Hazard, says seeing support from neighbors also helps the community.

“Increases the morale for the city because the more we shop here the more stores we will see go in here,” said Sheffel. “I think it’s balanced out well and I look forward to the in-person events we can have in the future. "

Sheffel is not the only one thankful for the support of the community.

“We employ five girls and that creates a job for them. The money spent here helps pay their paycheck. It also helps me spend money in the community. I know just as well as they do I take this money and put it back in the community so it spreads throughout the community and keeps us all alive,” said Hale.

Both stores say they will be open to help shoppers make their final purchases over the next week.

