Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released updated coronavirus numbers and one death on Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported the death of a 77-year-old woman Tuesday. Health officials also reported 71 new cases bringing the total to 3,143 with 1,332 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 14 new cases bringing the total to 1,558 with 165 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 16 new cases and two probable cases in the community. There are 11 new cases in Landmark of Laurel Creek. This brings the county’s total to 1,072 with 445 of those active. Jackson County reported four new cases and six probable cases bringing the total to 457 with 117 of those active. Rockcastle County has three new cases and 10 probable cases bringing the total to 545 with 96 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 59 new cases bringing the total to 1,929 with 362 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 34 new cases with six of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,599 with 237 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the total to 1,282.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 13 new cases bringing the total to 579 with 87 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 76 new cases and 19 probable cases. Knott County reported 11 cases bringing the total to 670 with 204 of those active. There are two new cases in Lee County bringing the total to 334 with 121 of those active. Leslie County reported five new cases bringing the total to 390 with 174 of those active. Letcher County has 23 new cases bringing the total to 682 with 284 of those active. Perry County reported 38 new cases bringing the total to 1,238 with 469 of those active. Wolfe County reported 16 new cases bringing the total to 238 with 118 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the total to 1,591 with 196 of those active.

