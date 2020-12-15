Advertisement

List of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the mountains

(WSAW)
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Long-term care facilities in our region continue to get hit hard by COVID-19.

Hazard Health and Rehabilitation has had 127 residents and 70 staff test positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

In Laurel County, Hillcrest has had 123 residents and 75 staff test positive.

There are 97 residents and 71 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Mountain Manor of Paintsville.

Somerwoods Nursing and Rehabilitation has had 96 residents and 68 staff test positive.

Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation has had 92 residents and 59 staff test positive.

In Bell County, Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation has had 87 residents and 76 staff total test positive for the virus.

These numbers are provided by the state. To view a full list of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes across the state click here.

