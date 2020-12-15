Leslie County District Court moves to virtual hearings due to COVID-19 restrictions

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - District Judge Allen B. Roberts posted on Facebook that due to COVID-19 restrictions, their offices will be restricting its case handling starting Tuesday, December 15th.

The Leslie County District Court will only conduct arraignments, preliminary hearings and any other hearings for cases involving individuals who are currently incarcerated in the Leslie County Detention Center.

All other cases including criminal cases involving people who are not currently incarcerated, civil cases and probate cases will be conducted via video conference.

Any attorney or party who desires to appear via video conference must contact the Leslie Circuit Clerk’s Office no later than 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

All cases involving people who are unable to appear via video conference will be rescheduled by the court at a later date.

Court Notices will be sent by the Leslie Circuit Court Clerk to notify the parties of the new date.

Law enforcement officers or private parties who are witnesses in cases involving people who are in jail must appear to testify in the case by means of the court’s video conference or phone.

Witnesses who need to appear via telephone must call the Leslie County Attorney or Leslie Circuit Clerk by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to provide a phone number.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.