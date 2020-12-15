KSP: Section of KY 522 in Harlan County closed much of Wednesday
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police say that KY 522 will be shut down from the 3.5 mile marker to the 6 mile marker in Harlan County on Wednesday.
State police say the road will be closed because of reconstruction work following a deadly collision last week that killed two people.
The roadway will be shut down between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. as a result of the roadwork.
They say US 119 will remain open for all traffic.
