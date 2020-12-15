Advertisement

KSP: Section of KY 522 in Harlan County closed much of Wednesday

(WAGM)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police say that KY 522 will be shut down from the 3.5 mile marker to the 6 mile marker in Harlan County on Wednesday.

State police say the road will be closed because of reconstruction work following a deadly collision last week that killed two people.

The roadway will be shut down between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. as a result of the roadwork.

They say US 119 will remain open for all traffic.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases, positivity rate sits at 8.58%
The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Monday
Monday, December 14, at noon is when Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives will meet and...
Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives officially cast votes Monday
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill

Latest News

Harlan County Fiscal Court releases funding package plan to assist agencies and organizations
New recruitment center unveiled in Pikeville
New recruitment center unveiled in Pikeville
Local Holiday Shopping
Local retail stores prepare for final holiday shoppers amidst the pandemic
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as positivity rate continues to fall