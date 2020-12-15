Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky doctor has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for illegally distributing pain pills.

Dr. Scotty Akers, 48, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was sentenced last week in federal court in Lexington. He also was ordered to forfeit $12,275. Akers’ wife, Serissa Akers, 33, who served as his office manager, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, news outlets reported.

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.

According to their plea agreements, Serissa Akers exchanged prescriptions written by her husband for cash in parking lots around Pikeville. No physical exams were performed.

Prosecutors said the illegal distribution came at a time when the defendants did not have a legitimate medical practice and occurred up until the time when Scotty Akers’ medical license was suspended.

