Harlan County Fiscal Court releases funding package plan to assist agencies and organizations

(WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On December 15, Judge Executive Dan Mosley announced revenue that exceeds the 2020 budget going into the 2021 fiscal year.

The $400,000 local funding proposal was presented to the Harlan County Fiscal Court. The proposal was approved by Magistrates Bill Moore, Clark Middleton, Jimmy Roddy, Paul Browning and James Howard at the Fiscal Court Tuesday.

“This year has been trying for everyone, said Mosley. I’m grateful for the many men and women who have went above and beyond to protect our communities, provide essential services, and often make sacrifices of their own health and safety for the benefit of others,” added Mosley.

The $400,000 funding proposal includes:

$50,000 to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department for improved equipment, protect officers and conduct drug seizures.

$20,000 to the Harlan County Rescue Squad for improved equipment to protect the general public.

$20,000 to the Harlan County Volunteer Fire Department to improve equipment and personal protective gear for firefighters.

$100,000 to Black Mountain Utility District for operations to subsidize lost revenue due to the pandemic.

$20,000 the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club for operations due to lost revenue for annual fundraising events that provide services for resources to Harlan County youth.

$40,000 to One Harlan County to provide another round of mini-grants for local businesses, PPE and sanitizer.

