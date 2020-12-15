Advertisement

Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off early with new cookie release

Girl Scouts begin online cookie sales Monday, Dec. 14. Sales will continue until the end of March.
(KKCO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Girl Scouts of America are bringing some sweetness to the holidays with the early launch of the cookie season.

Due to the pandemic, Girl Scouts’ opportunities for in-person cookie sales are limited, so they are taking it virtual.

All of the classic Girl Scout cookies like Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs will be available.

Girl Scouts released a new cookie this year, the Toast-Yay. The French toast inspired cookie is dipped in icing and shaped like toast. ,

